Light Vs. Dark...Battle Intensifying In Coming Months

END TIME NEWS REPORT * 12.16.2022
------------------
BIDEN TRANSGENDER MANDATE BLOCKED...
https://www.becketlaw.org/media/federal-appeals-court-blocks-controversial-biden-administration-transgender-mandate/
COURT RULES STRIKE-DOWN OF HHS TRANSGENDER MANDATE STANDS...
https://catholiccourier.com/articles/courts-ruling-striking-down-hhs-transgender-mandate-stands/
RUSSIA ACTIVATES NUCLEAR WARHEADS 12X MORE POWERFUL THAN BOMB STRIKING HIROSHIMA...
https://eurasiantimes.com/russia-activates-nuclear-icbm-rs-24-yars-that-is-12x-stronger-than-us-atomic-bomb-that-struck-hiroshima/
GOVERNOR DESANTIS CALLS FOR GRAND JURY INVESTIGATION RE: COVID SHOT RELATED INJURIES...
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/12/developing-governor-desantis-calls-grand-jury-investigate-covid-vaccine-related-injuries-video/
IT'S GETTIN' UGLY IN NEW YORK STATE...
https://twitter.com/takemeback1980/status/1600952720101294080
------------------
