Here We Go!

◦ Newly Declassified Appendix To Durham Report Sheds Additional Light On Clinton Campaign Plan To Falsely Tie Trump To Russia & FBI’s Failure To Investigate

◦ Durham Annex (pdf)





The full episode is linked below.





Redacted News (31 July 2025)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/u9s5Z8jUpuI

https://rumble.com/v6wyb1g-arrest-hillary-clinton-here-we-go-redacted-news-live.html

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u9s5Z8jUpuI