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Italian M.P. Speaking out "Covid-19" FIASCO - Ιταλός Βουλευτής "Μιλάει" για το Φιάσκο "Covid-19"...
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30 views • May 19, 2020
Greek & English subtitles / Ελληνικοί & Αγγλικοί υπότιτλοι
Of course, although the Italian M.P. is Speaking out on 24-04-2020 about the Fiasco called "Covid-19 pandemic"... although and obviously being afraid of his carrier... NOT revealing more than he himself is aware of, and/or is limiting himself to...
In any case, viewers can easily understand the magnitude of the "game" and the Immense Responsibilities of the "Medical" and "scientific / academic" world in this Global Deceit... DRIVEN by the "ELITE"... in order to serve their Hidden AGENDA...
Φυσικά, ο Ιταλός Βουλευτής, αν και "μιλάει" Δημόσια, περιρίζει τον εαυτό του στα όσα αναφέρει προφανώς φοβούμενος για την πολιτική του καριέρα, καθώς και για λόγους περιορισμένης γνώσης περί της πραγματικής έκτασης της ΠΑΓΚΟΣΜΙΑΣ ΑΠΑΤΗΣ με το ψευδώνυμο "πανδημία Covid-19" η οποία Οδηγείται από την "ΕΛΙΤ", με πραγματικούς και κρυφούς σκοπούς εντελώς διαφορετικούς από τα όσα μπορεί ή δεν μπορεί να φανταστεί ο κόσμος...
Σε κάθε περίπτωση, τα λόγια του είναι ενδεικτικά όσον αφορά στον υποψιασμό της κατάστασης...
Of course, although the Italian M.P. is Speaking out on 24-04-2020 about the Fiasco called "Covid-19 pandemic"... although and obviously being afraid of his carrier... NOT revealing more than he himself is aware of, and/or is limiting himself to...
In any case, viewers can easily understand the magnitude of the "game" and the Immense Responsibilities of the "Medical" and "scientific / academic" world in this Global Deceit... DRIVEN by the "ELITE"... in order to serve their Hidden AGENDA...
Φυσικά, ο Ιταλός Βουλευτής, αν και "μιλάει" Δημόσια, περιρίζει τον εαυτό του στα όσα αναφέρει προφανώς φοβούμενος για την πολιτική του καριέρα, καθώς και για λόγους περιορισμένης γνώσης περί της πραγματικής έκτασης της ΠΑΓΚΟΣΜΙΑΣ ΑΠΑΤΗΣ με το ψευδώνυμο "πανδημία Covid-19" η οποία Οδηγείται από την "ΕΛΙΤ", με πραγματικούς και κρυφούς σκοπούς εντελώς διαφορετικούς από τα όσα μπορεί ή δεν μπορεί να φανταστεί ο κόσμος...
Σε κάθε περίπτωση, τα λόγια του είναι ενδεικτικά όσον αφορά στον υποψιασμό της κατάστασης...
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