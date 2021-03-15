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Constitution Research Guide: 5 Times Just Reading the Text Isn't Enough
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40 views • March 15, 2021
Supporters of the monster state want you to believe that finding the original, legal meaning of much of the constitution is impossible. Guess what? They’re lying. But on the other hand, some parts of the document aren’t as easy to understand as some allies of the Founders say they are.
Path to Liberty: March 15, 2021
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Path to Liberty: March 15, 2021
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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