Quo Vadis





Feb 26, 2024





Our Lady's Message to Gisella Cardia for February 24, 2024.





Thank you!





Here is the message of Our Lady to Gisella:





My children, thank you for being here in prayer and for having bent your knees.





My children, I am always beside you!





But remember what I tell you: Satan is exhaling his wicked spirit throughout the world, bringing enmity and hatred between brothers and much confusion!





In order to fight all this, I ask you to unite, together with all those who truly love my Son! In my army, praying together.





Do not fall into the trap of division, but be in Peace and Love among yourselves.





My children, always follow the True Doctrine of the Faith, even when everything seems to be collapsing due to serious changes.





Now I leave you with my maternal blessing. In the Name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Bring peace to your homes!





The following commentary comes from Gisella Cardia:





The Mother of God, as always, accompanies us and is “always next to us” on the path of our lives.





She spurs us and warns us, so as not to fall “into the trap of division” that in this last time is spreading everywhere, because of satan who continues to emanate “his evil spirit” so as to procure among the children of God “enmity and hatred”, which do nothing but create so much “confusion” among believers and also in the Church.





This is why she invites us to perform an act of courage: to join all of us, to that 'his army' who loves her Son Jesus, to fight the good battle of the Faith, as Saint Paul repeated.





Even if we are sure that 'the gates of the underworld will never prevail', we cannot forget the warning of the great Pope Paul VI, who already 50 years ago, said: 'the smoke of Satan has entered the Church'.





For these reasons, Our Lady asks us to be united 'in Peace and Love', to counteract those changes, which could undermine 'the True Doctrine of the Faith' to which we must feel linked.





Therefore, only with the weapons of prayer, and especially with the recitation of the Holy Rosary, can we “contrast” the opponents of God, who at the right time will be crushed like a snake, under the foot of Mary Most Holy.





Finally, let us not forget to pray for peace in our families, because it is from there that we also begin to build peace for the whole world.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gKu62HpZVXY