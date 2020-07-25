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All The Karen’s Will Be Calling The Police To Dob/ Tell People In Commie Style
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38 views • July 25, 2020
The idiot state of Australia: anyone who voted for the Daniel Andrews’ government is responsible for this lunacy. If this virus is as bad as they say then ONLY a hazmat suit will protect you..... A mask will do nothing!. While the majority are abiding by the mask mandate in Melbourne and Mitchell Shire, many are not.
Mask wearing became the new normal in Melbourne after the Andrews government made the protective garments mandatory amid surging COVID-19 numbers.
While most were filmed doing the right thing, others were not.
One man argued he was exempt because he was mid-exercise, while another Melbournian said she refused to wear one because she didn’t “believe in the coronavirus”.
Victoria recorded 403 new cases of the virus and another five COVID-19 deaths on Thursday.
Mask wearing became the new normal in Melbourne after the Andrews government made the protective garments mandatory amid surging COVID-19 numbers.
While most were filmed doing the right thing, others were not.
One man argued he was exempt because he was mid-exercise, while another Melbournian said she refused to wear one because she didn’t “believe in the coronavirus”.
Victoria recorded 403 new cases of the virus and another five COVID-19 deaths on Thursday.
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