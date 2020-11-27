THE FETZ PRESENTS (26 NOVEMBER 2020) THANKSGIVING SPECIAL WITH CARL HERMAN

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The Fetz Presents (26 November 2020) Thanksgiving Special: Carl Herman and the search for electoral integrity. Carl did a nice job reviewing Sidney Powell's lawsuits in Georgia and in Michigan, which are largely predicated upon equal-protection under the law (14th Amendment), because Biden votes were treated so differently than Trump votes, which were switched to Biden or vanished entirely. Nice turnout for Thanksgiving, where this one is for all the marbles.