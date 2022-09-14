Every Human Being is Obligated to Safeguard Human Rights

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https://gnews.org/post/p1kqo3c0f
Miles Guo, the leader of the Chinese Whistleblower Movement, said in the September 11 Grad Live Broadcast that human rights are everyone’s business and the foundation of humanity