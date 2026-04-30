During the battle, the Sever Group's servicemen, under the cover of artillery and attack UAVs, entered and took hold of Korchakovka in Sumy region.

▫️ Destroying the enemy's firing positions, Russian servicemen knocked Ukrainian nationalists out of the settlement and began to mop up buildings and basements.

▫️ The Sever Group's active advance pushes the enemy further away from the state border.

Korchakovka in Sumy region has become the second settlement included in the unified AFU fortification system in this area of the front line.

🔹 Russian Defence Ministry

Adding:

Two Majors #Report morning of April 30, 2026

▪️ In the Voronezh region, last night and in the morning, over two cities and 11 districts of the region, 43 enemy UAVs were detected and destroyed. A total of 189 Ukrainian drone-type aircraft were shot down over the Astrakhan, Belgorod, Bryansk, Volgograd, Voronezh, Kursk, Lipetsk, Nizhegorod, Rostov, Ryazan, Samara, Saratov, Tula, and Ulyanovsk regions. The Emergencies Ministry of Russia reported from Tuapse that the open fire at the Tuapse oil refinery had been extinguished. Footage of a fire at an oil infrastructure facility continues to be received from the Perm region, with no reports of new explosions.

▪️ In the waters of the Black Sea, including in the direction of the Kerch Strait, the destruction of enemy UAVs/MRKs was ongoing.

▪️ The Russian Armed Forces again struck the Odessa region at night. Explosions were heard in the Volyn, Nikolaev, Kharkov, and Kiev regions.

▪️ On the Sumy front, the Northern Group of Forces is engaged in intense infantry battles in Miropol, Kurchakovka, and the vicinity of Kondratovka.

▪️ In the Kursk region, near the village of Peschanoye in the Belovsky district, an FPV drone attacked a car, injuring a 63-year-old man. Earlier, on a road near the village of Bobrovo in the Rylsky district, a car driver was killed by a drone strike.

▪️ In the Belgorod border area, hell continues: three people were killed and 18 civilians were injured in a single day. All border areas are under constant enemy attacks, with commercial facilities, any transport, and buildings becoming targets.

▪️ On the Kharkov front, the Northern Group of Forces is engaged in fierce infantry battles in the Volchansk area, where the enemy has turned almost all the settlement's buildings into firing positions. On the Velikoburlyuk sector, in the area of Grigorovka, the enemy attempted an unsuccessful counterattack with two assault groups.

▪️ On the southern part of the Kupyansk front, our troops have captured Kurilovka by two-thirds. An offensive is ongoing in the area of Kovsharovka. On the entire front, the only possible tactic is the infiltration of small groups. The enemy has increased the number of drones in the air.

▪️ On the Konstantinovsky front, the Ministry of Defense reported on success in the settlement of Novodmitrovka, northeast of Konstantinovka, for which battles continue.

▪️ On the Doboropil front, battles are ongoing around Grishino.

▪️ In the Dnepropetrovsk region, the Eastern Group of Forces continues to advance in the forest area beyond the Volchya River, expanding its foothold.

▪️ On the Zaporozhye front, positional battles are ongoing in Mala Tokmachka, Primorsk.

▪️ In the Kherson region, five civilians were injured in Golo Pristani, Gornostayevka, and Knyaz-Grygorievka from UAF shelling.

The report was compiled by: ⚡️Two Majors (two_majors)