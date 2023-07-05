Matthew 24:4 And Jesus answered and said unto them, Take heed that no man deceive you

1 Corinthians 3:18
Let no man deceive himself. If any man among you seemeth to be wise in this world, let him become a fool, that he may be wise.
1 John 3:7
| View whole chapter
Little children, let no man deceive you: he that doeth righteousness is righteous, even as he is righteous.
2 Thessalonians 2:3
| View whole chapter
Let no man deceive you by any means: for that day shall not come, except there come a falling away first, and that man of sin be revealed, the son of perdition;
Ephesians 5:6
| View whole chapter
Let no man deceive you with vain words: for because of these things cometh the wrath of God upon the children of disobedience.
Mark 13:5
| View whole chapter
And Jesus answering them began to say, Take heed lest any man deceive you:
Matthew 24:4
| View whole chapter
And Jesus answered and said unto them, Take heed that no man deceive you
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.