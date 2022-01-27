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AI (The Machine) Used In Gangstalking Part 1
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219 views • January 27, 2022
AI and Gang-Stalking (This tech has come a long way since - I got these clips in around 2015 - but you'll get the idea). They've been using satellites and AI to harass targets for YEARS. Technology is about 20 to 40 years ahead of us. You can figure the meta-verse, Musks satellites and NeuraLink will be used to entrap targets in an alternate reality where they will be fed sensory and psycho emotional info. The upgraded prison.
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