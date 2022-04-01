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New Belgium Voodoo Ranger Juice Force Hazy Imperial IPA 4.0/5
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1 view • April 01, 2022
This Juicy Hazy Imperial ( could they add more Buzz Words? ) IPA from New Belgium is interesting. Running 9.5 for the ABV, 30 for the IBUs and a By My eye SRM of 17 for the nice lemony haze.
She initially hits on the tip and outer sides of the tongue. Initial hit is a lemon/grapefruit flavor that stays on the tongue itself. She runs fast thru the middle and when she finally settles on the back end you get an orange twist. While not my cuppa this isn't a bad brew and as I've progressed into full blown snobbo mode I tend to like the adventure of trying the new ones and seeing what they have in store.
Thanks for coming by and sharing a cold on w me. ( Odd as it sounds it's kinda lonely w/o jimbo breaking my balls but I'll adjust.)
Be the Big 3 folks
Skal
E.
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
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She initially hits on the tip and outer sides of the tongue. Initial hit is a lemon/grapefruit flavor that stays on the tongue itself. She runs fast thru the middle and when she finally settles on the back end you get an orange twist. While not my cuppa this isn't a bad brew and as I've progressed into full blown snobbo mode I tend to like the adventure of trying the new ones and seeing what they have in store.
Thanks for coming by and sharing a cold on w me. ( Odd as it sounds it's kinda lonely w/o jimbo breaking my balls but I'll adjust.)
Be the Big 3 folks
Skal
E.
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@beerandgear:d
https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/Huhwhtfkr
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