Tottenham Stuns Man City 2-0 | Premier League August 23, 2025 Highlights
newsplusglobe
newsplusglobe
7 followers
17 views • 1 day ago

Tottenham Stuns Man City 2-0 | Premier League August 23, 2025 Highlights

http://newsplusglobe.com/

Description

Tottenham Hotspur shocked defending champions Manchester City with a commanding 2-0 win at the Etihad Stadium on August 23, 2025. Goals from Brennan Johnson and Joao Palhinha put Spurs in control early, while a disciplined defense kept Man City’s attack at bay. This victory boosts Tottenham to the top of the Premier League and puts pressure on Pep Guardiola’s side. Watch the highlights and stay tuned for more Premier League action!

Hashtags

#PremierLeague #Tottenham #ManCity #FootballHighlights #Soccer #BrennanJohnson #JoaoPalhinha #Haaland #SpursWin #EtihadStadium

Keywords
tottenham hotspurmanchester cityfootball highlightspremier league 2025brennan johnsonjoao palhinhaerling haalandsoccer premier leaguepep guardiolaspurs victoryetihad stadium
