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Add Velcro To Any Patch
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21 views • January 29, 2021
Collecting morale patches is an awesome hobby. But what can you do with those iron on or sew on patches? In this video we go over the method I use to add hook and loop to any patch quick & easy velcro.
Supplies Used (Amazon Affiliate Links)
4" Hook & Loop
https://amzn.to/2Mp20ny
Super Fabric Adhesive
https://amzn.to/2KKeHJ5
Craft Picks
https://amzn.to/3iIzt8z
Gloves
https://amzn.to/2M3Za7n
Scissors
https://amzn.to/3pg5bfN
00:00 Intro
00:54 Supplies
03:10 Attaching
07:59 Trimming
09:43 Outro
#TacticalLeprechaun Approved Gear
Amazon Influencer Store
https://www.amazon.com/shop/clovertacpro
CloverTac Homepage
Shirts, Swag & More
http://www.clovertac.com
use code HALFOFF on orders of $50 or more
Become A YouTube Channel Member
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCStJdWfvuhKP5URgXgtzx7Q/join
CloverTac On Patreon
The Best Perks On Patreon!
https://www.patreon.com/clovertac
Extra Content & Cool Perks
Thank you for being a loyal friend to the
CloverTac channel! Go #FuddLyfe
Supplies Used (Amazon Affiliate Links)
4" Hook & Loop
https://amzn.to/2Mp20ny
Super Fabric Adhesive
https://amzn.to/2KKeHJ5
Craft Picks
https://amzn.to/3iIzt8z
Gloves
https://amzn.to/2M3Za7n
Scissors
https://amzn.to/3pg5bfN
00:00 Intro
00:54 Supplies
03:10 Attaching
07:59 Trimming
09:43 Outro
#TacticalLeprechaun Approved Gear
Amazon Influencer Store
https://www.amazon.com/shop/clovertacpro
CloverTac Homepage
Shirts, Swag & More
http://www.clovertac.com
use code HALFOFF on orders of $50 or more
Become A YouTube Channel Member
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCStJdWfvuhKP5URgXgtzx7Q/join
CloverTac On Patreon
The Best Perks On Patreon!
https://www.patreon.com/clovertac
Extra Content & Cool Perks
Thank you for being a loyal friend to the
CloverTac channel! Go #FuddLyfe
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