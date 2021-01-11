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Bye-Bye PARLER + Free Speech -- Billionaire Tech Oligarchs Say "Nyet"works DEAD to You
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62 views • January 11, 2021
Build your own platform if you don't like our rules is something that the left is suddenly fond of saying, defending private corporations privilege to ban people off of their platforms.
So Parler goes out and builds in alternative to Twitter, and Following the invasion of the capital the Google Play store and the Apple App Store kick them out, Followed immediately by Amazon Web services Kicking Parler off of its hosting and servers.
It is collusion, it is the big tech oligarchs siding with leftist democratic politicians who want to end our liberties, and it is a direct assault on freedom of speech.
#Parler #ParlerBan #freespeech #DanBongino
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http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
So Parler goes out and builds in alternative to Twitter, and Following the invasion of the capital the Google Play store and the Apple App Store kick them out, Followed immediately by Amazon Web services Kicking Parler off of its hosting and servers.
It is collusion, it is the big tech oligarchs siding with leftist democratic politicians who want to end our liberties, and it is a direct assault on freedom of speech.
#Parler #ParlerBan #freespeech #DanBongino
Find me and subscribe on
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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