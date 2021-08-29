FDA & PFIZER: SOMETHING WICKED THIS WAY COMES -- DR. ANDREW KAUFMAN

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Dr. Andrew Kaufman returns to SGT Report to discuss the latest. Thanks for tuning in and for sharing this important information.
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