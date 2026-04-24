640: Pacific Eclipse (Clip)

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They ran so many pandemic simulations in 2019 that it is easy to confuse them. Event 201, Crimson Contagion, and Bulls, Bears, and Birds had just wrapped up when the final event of the year, Pacific Eclipse, took place in December, a mere 100 days before the COVID-19 plandemic kicked off.
This two-day event simulated the outbreak of a smallpox epidemic in Fiji that spread to California and Arizona before infecting the world. Pacific Eclipse introduced the concepts of forced masking and contact tracing into the scenario. No surprise, but vaccines were listed as the only way to prevent a future smallpox outbreak during this live event that was sponsored by Big Pharma vaccine makers.
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