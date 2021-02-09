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James Fetzer Claims, "Military Has Taken Control of the US; Biden Not Recognized as President.""
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1183 views • February 09, 2021
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James Fetzer Claims, "Trump Invoked The Insurrection Act Before His Departure from Office, and that the US Military is in Control of our country.
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Weekdays | 11a - 1p | www.thepowerhour.com | www.thepowermall.com
James Fetzer Claims, "Trump Invoked The Insurrection Act Before His Departure from Office, and that the US Military is in Control of our country.
Listen 24/7 | https://mediaarchives.gsradio.net/pow...
Download Our Android App!
https://play.google.com/store/apps/de...
iTunes | https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast... show/id1433981795
iHeart Radio | https://www.iheart.com/podcast/256-th...
Tunein | https://tunein.com/podcasts/News--Pol...
Spreaker | https://www.spreaker.com/show/the-pow...\
Podcast Addict | https://podplayer.net/?podId=2920760
Podchaser | https://www.podchaser.com/podcasts/th...
RSS Feed
https://www.spreaker.com/show/3371565...
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/the...
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