MIRRORED from Cristian Terhes - MEP PNTCD

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=1910061899182390



Published September 6th 2022





Explosive revelations made by Moderna and AstraZeneca in the European Parliament's COVID Commission after the questions asked by Cristian Terheș

MEP Cristian Terheș addressed a barrage of questions on September 5, 2022 to Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel and AstraZeneca executive vice-president Iskra Reic, asking them to clarify whether they decoded the DNA of the COVID virus, why they do not answer for adverse side effects, when they publish contracts with the European Commission and others.

In their responses, representatives of Moderna and AstraZeneca said that they produced the vaccines at the request of the states/governments, who asked them to make the vaccines quickly, therefore they sought protection from them for payment of possible damages/compensations.