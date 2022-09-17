Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Explosive Revelations Made By Moderna And Astrazeneca In The European Parliament's COVID Commission After The Questions Asked By Cristian Terheș
115 views
channel image
Vigilent Citizen
Published 2 months ago |

MIRRORED from Cristian Terhes - MEP PNTCD

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=1910061899182390

Published September 6th 2022


Explosive revelations made by Moderna and AstraZeneca in the European Parliament's COVID Commission after the questions asked by Cristian Terheș

MEP Cristian Terheș addressed a barrage of questions on September 5, 2022 to Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel and AstraZeneca executive vice-president Iskra Reic, asking them to clarify whether they decoded the DNA of the COVID virus, why they do not answer for adverse side effects, when they publish contracts with the European Commission and others.

In their responses, representatives of Moderna and AstraZeneca said that they produced the vaccines at the request of the states/governments, who asked them to make the vaccines quickly, therefore they sought protection from them for payment of possible damages/compensations.

Keywords
vaccineplannedcontrolgovernmentdepopulationtesteuropean parliamentdatamodernapfizercovid 19cristian terhes

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket