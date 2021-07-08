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My Color Night Vision UFO Encounters, Starlink Satellite Cluster & 13 Ship Armada Photos
Charlie The Mystical Chap
Charlie The Mystical Chap
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301 views • July 08, 2021
My UFO Encounters Between in the evening June 18 into the Night of June19, 2020 - Starlink Satellite Cluster captured
Also at the END My Manitoulin Island Armada of 13 Ships photos 2016!?
Music:
FAUN – Federkleid
Wayne St. John-In This Skin (instumental) My Friend’s Tune
Whisper Out of Time –Wayne St. John – Musician / Composer / World Peace Records
https://www.youtube.com/user/whisperoutoftime/videos

Other tunes off my BoomBox

Pink Floyd – Echoes.mp3

THIS IS A NON MONETIZED CHANNEL

LOVE, LIGHT, LIFE

The future looks tremendously fantastical friends.
Global Peace & Love is upon us folks.

When Tyranny Becomes Law.
Rebellion Becomes Duty.
Thomas Jefferson

"Make yourself a sheep, and the Wolves will Eat YOU."
Benjamin Franklin

Peace Folks & Stay Vigilant / Never Back Down
Charlie the Spirit Walker
Mystical Chap / The Elemental Mystic
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
TRUE PATRIOTS / Truthers & Warriors
WWG1WGA 💨🍺💕 One LॐVE💯 🙏 💚 👍
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
Keywords
aliensufossatellitesstarlink
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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