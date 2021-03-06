A DAY IN 4D HELL - What It's Like To Be In the 4th DENSITY - 3:6:9 - Hell and the Lake of Fire May Not Be the Same - The DRACO - My Impression Through Astral Travels - The Steven D Kelley Show

TCR#912 STEVEN D KELLEY #357 MARCH 4 2021 - #OCCUPYTHEGETTY

#OccupyTheGetty and join the Telegram group, at 'OccupyTheGetty/Steven D Kelley'

https://t.me/OfficialOccupyTheGettyPage

Follow Steven there, where he can be reached everyday.

Thanks for listening to Steven and taking a stand, by joining his Telegram.

https://www.stevendkelley.com/

I'm Cynthia and have started this channel to share Steven D Kelley's over 550 old and new Truth Cat Radio Shows, and to promote Steven's content, research and mission. Steven D Kelley is the owner, creator, and show host on Truth Cat Radio, at www.TruthCatRadio.com.

Visit to listen LIVE every Thursday night at 9:00 pm EST, 6:00 pm PST or enjoy the pre-taped loop that plays a past show. Steven D Kelley's mission and main focus is The Getty. To rid the world of Pedo Satanist, and free the child sex slaves in underground bunkers, especially at the Getty. #OccupyTheGetty.

Steven is always looking for more dedicated people that would like to become psychic remote viewer warriors to join in the astral fight. Truth Cat Radio is 100% listener supported, so please help support Steven's efforts if you can, with an appreciative contribution of a buck or two.

PayPal: [email protected], please say for friend or family, because this isn't a business, or use Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/stevendkelley- Thank you

If you are not familiar with Steven D Kelley, here is some bio information. He is an; ex CIA/NSA contractor, whistle blower, optics engineer, laser pioneer and inventor, truth activist, reiki master, spiritual healer, psychic and remote viewer.

Steven D Kelley is the owner, creator, and show host on Truth Cat Radio, at TruthCatRadio.com. Steven has been a presence on radio formats since his days on Revolution Radio several years ago, where he grew a huge base following of a million listeners to his channel, which the station had never had before. After leaving Revolution Radio, he was on American Freedom Radio, then in 2016, Steven created Truth Cat Radio.

In the past Steven has also given seminars, lectures and has presented commentaries on Press TV and RT regularly, as an independent analyst, researcher and journalist. Steven was the creator and admin for one of the first and one of the largest FaceBook Q-anon groups that started at the beginning of the new year of 2018 at the beginning of the "Q" phenomenon.

- If you would like to know Steven's story, to listen to the audiobook reading of his fascinating autobiography, Lasers, Caver's and Magic, it can be found on YouTube at, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E78-ZL9Ik1Y&t=2021s&ab_channel=Lasers%2CCavers%26Magic-For a free pdf version of his book, "Lasers, Caver's & Magic," send an email to; [email protected]. To become a Jedi remote viewer warrior or a free remote healing, you may also:

Email Steven at, [email protected] Thank you for your interest, caring and sharing. May peace and love always be with you.



