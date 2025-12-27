"Governments around the world are all becoming tyrannical at the same time. This is being done on purpose."





"They manufacture crisis events to create chaos. Then they can bring order out of that chaos."





"Problem, reaction, solution. You create a problem. You invoke the reaction that you need from the people who will then beg you to give the solution for the very same problem they created."





"From Covid to mass immigration to the digital ID. All this is being used to convince people that it's good for them to acquiesce to their own enslavement."





"The only way out of this is united non-compliance."





Vid courtesy of https://t.me/realwideawakemedia on Telegram.





