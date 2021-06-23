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Gotta Stay in These Rooms Song
vonrajab
vonrajab
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69 views • June 23, 2021
We were there
On the outside

Everywhere
Insanity could not hide.
So we point it out,
and they make us wrong.
And so we we start to shout
Please tell us how could this go on?

And then, the police come and chase us away.

We got to stay in these rooms
We got to stay in these rooms
We can’t pray in these rooms;
just stay in these rooms.

How could we keep ourselves from seeing
What the future had in store?
Going “unconscious” to the greedy ones
Has never worked before.

Questions of future generations
are the furthest from their minds.
The only questions to be tabled
are the tumble and the rise.


They say to wear a mask, and never take it off.
And when you ride the bus, don’t want to hear a cough
We’ll put a twelve inch swab right up into your brain.
Frontal lobotomy, and you won’t say a thing

216 weeks now since they locked us down.
And when I look outside, there ain’t a soul around.
Just a computer nerd, with a shiny prick.
And if you want some food you gotta go through him.

217,this shit is getting old
but if you want some drink, you gotta sell your soul.
They're gonna squirt it in.
They're gonna turn it on.
And you'll be dancing 'round
in the 5g zombie zone.

We gotta stay in these rooms …
We gotta stay in these rooms …
We gotta stay in these rooms …
Keywords
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