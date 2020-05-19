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Conflicts of interest between the FDA, CDC, NIH, WHO, Bill Gates, & Dr. Fauci
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62 views • May 19, 2020
Our research shows that the CDC and Dr. Fauci own patents on the SARS CoV 1 virus as well as the patent on testing the virus. According to these sources this is illegal under the Sherman/Clayton acts, which state it is illegal to patent natural phenomena. It is also illegal and wrong to do business with a foreign company. The NIH, under Dr. Fauci, funded more than $7 million to a laboratory in Wuhan to further research to make a coronavirus a bioweapon. Dr. Len and Francesco go on to reveal conflicts of interest that are very questionable.
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