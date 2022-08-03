WEEKLY DOSE OF AVIATION: 15JUN22 - World's Hardest Landing

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CHECK PEDRO DELACABRA PLAYLISTS FOR MORE WEEKLY DOSE OF AVIATION
https://youtu.be/-Wi7k-up3XI
This is Weekly Dose Of Aviation #183
Links to sources:
World's Hardest Landing - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CjuiB...
Water Landing - https://fb.watch/da92cffpVG/
Spraying Dirt - https://fb.watch/da967oefqk/
Plane In Mirror - https://fb.watch/da9DD9n_Go/
Pigeon - https://fb.watch/dacNVqPYZj/
Tractor Tows Plane - https://fb.watch/dad5m0o97q/
Planes Nearly Collide - https://fb.watch/dadpE3EDum/
Rough Landing - https://fb.watch/dadtv3Us-q/
Plane Flies Over Boaters - https://fb.watch/d9_7gUEytN/
Jet Flying Next To A Plane - https://fb.watch/di_zbLz-rU/
This is of course inspired by @Daily Dose Of Internet