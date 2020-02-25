© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Let’s Talk About Oxidative Stress & Chronic Inflammation | Paul Barattiero at TTAC LIVE '19
Follow
1
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
60 views • February 25, 2020
Our good friend, Paul Barattiero, joins us again on the TTAC LIVE stage for a highly informative presentation on the positive effects of hydrogen on various health issues like gut dysfunction aka leaky gut, chronic inflammation, and oxidative stress. Paul believes if we can increase cognitive function and tackle these before they become full-blown issues, we can prevent any and all diseases.
-------------------------------------
About TTAC LIVE 2019
-------------------------------------
In October 2019, more than 40 of the world’s most renowned and respected cancer and natural health experts came together in Anaheim, CA for The Truth About Cancer LIVE 2019.
Each speaker revealed their latest therapies and breakthroughs to beat, treat, and prevent cancer. The information they shared changed the lives of countless people and gave everyone hope for a healthier life.
Because the truth is: There are MANY different ways to prevent and heal cancer... and we don’t want you to miss a single one. The knowledge you gain from these presentation excerpts can help eliminate the fear of cancer from your life and replace it with hope.
Discover little-known natural therapies, treatments, and protocols to heal and prevent cancer from 40 of the world’s leading cancer experts. Go here to find out more: http://bit.ly/order-LE2019.
-----------------------------------
About Paul Barattiero
-----------------------------------
Paul Barattiero, C.Ped serves as President at Echo Water and President at Synergy Rehab Technologies, Inc.
Paul’s wife suffered from medical challenges throughout their marriage. Just over ten years ago, he was introduced to a water technology that he was told would help his wife. After watching his wife’s conditions improved by properly structured water, Paul extensively studied the properties of water and different methods of filtering and structuring water. He continues to advance the technology of negatively charging Hydrogen and electrons in water along with micro-clustering to help individuals with cancer and diabetes increase blood pH, energy, and detoxify.
Paul founded and developed the Echo® Water Ionizer, a leading brand of negatively charged and structured water. He has been heard on the radio and has lectured at medical conventions on the effects of chronic dehydration.
-------------------------------------
About TTAC LIVE 2019
-------------------------------------
In October 2019, more than 40 of the world’s most renowned and respected cancer and natural health experts came together in Anaheim, CA for The Truth About Cancer LIVE 2019.
Each speaker revealed their latest therapies and breakthroughs to beat, treat, and prevent cancer. The information they shared changed the lives of countless people and gave everyone hope for a healthier life.
Because the truth is: There are MANY different ways to prevent and heal cancer... and we don’t want you to miss a single one. The knowledge you gain from these presentation excerpts can help eliminate the fear of cancer from your life and replace it with hope.
Discover little-known natural therapies, treatments, and protocols to heal and prevent cancer from 40 of the world’s leading cancer experts. Go here to find out more: http://bit.ly/order-LE2019.
-----------------------------------
About Paul Barattiero
-----------------------------------
Paul Barattiero, C.Ped serves as President at Echo Water and President at Synergy Rehab Technologies, Inc.
Paul’s wife suffered from medical challenges throughout their marriage. Just over ten years ago, he was introduced to a water technology that he was told would help his wife. After watching his wife’s conditions improved by properly structured water, Paul extensively studied the properties of water and different methods of filtering and structuring water. He continues to advance the technology of negatively charging Hydrogen and electrons in water along with micro-clustering to help individuals with cancer and diabetes increase blood pH, energy, and detoxify.
Paul founded and developed the Echo® Water Ionizer, a leading brand of negatively charged and structured water. He has been heard on the radio and has lectured at medical conventions on the effects of chronic dehydration.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.