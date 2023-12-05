Jude's Description is Very Clear About Men like Bill Maher & James Carville !!

Jude 8 Likewise also these filthy dreamers defile the flesh,

despise dominion, and Speak Evil of Dignities.

Speaker Mike Johnson has been given a Position of Dignity and Honour,

No matter what His Religious Views are.

But THese Filthy Dreamers like Maher and Carville have No Problem Fulfilling Jude 8

And Numerous Other Scriptures. Why Not, They Were Ordained to This Condemnation !!!









