Jude's Description is Very Clear About Men like Bill Maher & James Carville !!
Jude 8 Likewise also these filthy dreamers defile the flesh,
despise dominion, and Speak Evil of Dignities.
Speaker Mike Johnson has been given a Position of Dignity and Honour,
No matter what His Religious Views are.
But THese Filthy Dreamers like Maher and Carville have No Problem Fulfilling Jude 8
And Numerous Other Scriptures. Why Not, They Were Ordained to This Condemnation !!!
