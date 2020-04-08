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London Real TV interviews David Icke on Corona Virus
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39 views • April 08, 2020
How Covid-19 will seize your rights and destroy our economy. What don't they want you to know? Watch here and please share with everyone you know and ask them to do the same.
London Real TV interviews David Icke - this controversial video that has been banned on YouTube and Vimeo.
London Real TV interviews David Icke - this controversial video that has been banned on YouTube and Vimeo.
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