Zombie Apocalypse (as in Amazon's terms of service)

These zombie apocalypse drills are done as practice for a lockstep reaction for the real deal. It is hypothetical untill it is not. We know their agenda by now.

1. Pathogen zombies (toxin, pathogen, bacteria)

2. Radiation zombies (increased electromagnetic radiation)

3. Space zombies (poisoned through air)

4. Evil magic zombies (occult experimentation)

5. Weaponized zombies (electromagnetically controlled)

For we are not ignorant of satan's devices.

SMART = Secret Militarized Armaments Residential Technologies

God always wins but we have to expose all evil and pray. For we are ambassadors of heaven here on earth untill Jesus returns!

🙏🌻🌞