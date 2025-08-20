War, Jesuit Theater, Freemason Theater, Chappelle, Phelps, Comicbooks, No Virus Inc.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SR 2025-08-19 #213
Johnny Cirucci Special Report #213: 19 Aug 2025
Topic list:
* Kings and Generals
* John Cena, James Gunn and the JESUIT agenda to destroy comicbook inspiration.
* This Is Spinal Tap...FORTY years later: Hellywood has ALWAYS been dead.
* Monty Python “Architect Sketch”: when Freemasons mock Freemasons (and what they think of YOU).
* Jim Breuer confirms what we suspected about Dave Chappelle.
* “Don’t taze me, bro!”
* Far-Left black ROMAN CATHOLIC female Muriel Bowser has been destroying Little Rome on the Potomac for TEN YEARS.
* Johnny’s letter to Brother White Power
* Who rebranded Steven Christopher Yaxley-Lennon and why?
* Is an “AI” rendering of “classic” actors in comicbook roles “better”?
* Andrew Dice Andrews and “the Medicine Girl”.
* Is “Charlie Robinson” a Johnny knock-off?
* How can a Freemason wants to be TRULY “free”?
* Was Alberto (Rivera) for real?
* Peter John de Smet the gnostic Luciferian.
* “Ironheart” Season 1, Episo—WHAT THE ___ IS THAT? (and who put it there?)
_____________________
