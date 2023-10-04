Create New Account
Daniel Packard - "ANXIETY SOLUTIONS"
Quantum Nurse Grace Asagra RN
Quantum Nurse www.quantumnurse.life presents

Freedom International Livestream

On October 4, 2023, Wed @ 12:00 PM EST 5:00 PM UK 6:00 PM Germany

Guest: Daniel Packard

Topic:  Anxiety Solutions

www.danielpackard.com

Bio:


U.C. Berkeley Mechanical Engineer, Daniel Packard, turned his painful 10year battle with severe anxiety into a mission to engineer an actualpermanent solution for anxiety. After 8 years of research and testing(working with 3000 people from 5 continents) Daniel and his researchteam made the breakthrough discovery that anxiety is not a problem ofthe mind…but the body. They then used that breakthrough to developworld’s only 6-week process that solves all forms of anxietypermanently…with an astounding 90% success rate.



Daniel will teach your audience the breakthrough discovery that

anxiety is not actually a problem of the mind...but the body.

Simple daily steps anybody (not just people with anxiety) can

take to feel much more calm, grounded, centered and happy.


INTERVIEW HOST


TIP/DONATE LINK for Grace Asagra @ Quantum Nurse Podcast

New Quantum Nurse Eternal Health

Grace Asagra, RN MA
Podcast:  Quantum Nurse: Out of the Rabbit Hole from Stress to Bless
Quantum Nurse Eternal Health
(Skin Health and Immune Health products)

