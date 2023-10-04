Daniel Packard - "ANXIETY SOLUTIONS"

Quantum Nurse www.quantumnurse.life presents
Freedom International Livestream
On October 4, 2023, Wed @ 12:00 PM EST 5:00 PM UK 6:00 PM Germany
Guest: Daniel Packard
Topic: Anxiety Solutions
www.danielpackard.com
Bio:
U.C. Berkeley Mechanical Engineer, Daniel Packard, turned his painful 10year battle with severe anxiety into a mission to engineer an actualpermanent solution for anxiety. After 8 years of research and testing(working with 3000 people from 5 continents) Daniel and his researchteam made the breakthrough discovery that anxiety is not a problem ofthe mind…but the body. They then used that breakthrough to developworld’s only 6-week process that solves all forms of anxietypermanently…with an astounding 90% success rate.
Daniel will teach your audience the breakthrough discovery that
anxiety is not actually a problem of the mind...but the body.
Simple daily steps anybody (not just people with anxiety) can
take to feel much more calm, grounded, centered and happy.
INTERVIEW HOST
New Quantum Nurse Eternal Health
Grace
Asagra, RN MA
Podcast: Quantum Nurse: Out of the Rabbit Hole from Stress to Bless
