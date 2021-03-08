Flying the F-16 Fighting Falcon and F-35 Lightning II

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Capt. Seth Freeman, an Air National Guard pilot from the 187th Fighter Wing currently on training orders at Eglin Air Force Base, talks about his experience flying both the F-16 Fighting Falcon and F-35 Lightning II, along with some differences in the two.