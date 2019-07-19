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Ilhan Omar’s Constituents Want To Go Back To Somalia
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135 views • July 19, 2019
Ilhan Omar voted down a bill that would have stopped barbaric family members from being able to mutilate the genitals of children, and her somalian constituency declares their desire to return to their slave trading country of origin.
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http://infowars.com
http://newswars.com
http://europe.infowars.com
http://prisonplanet.com
http://infowarsstore.com
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