Προσευχή προς τον Αρχάγγελο Μιχαήλ-ACADEMY OF INNER LIGHT

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Διαβάστε την προσευχή εδω:http://endlesslifejourney.blogspot.gr/2009/10/blog-post_31.html
ΕΠΙΚΛΗΣΗ ΒΙΟΛΕΤΙ ΦΛΟΓΑΣ (ΑΓΙΟΣ ΓΕΡΜΑΝΟΣ): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sGDZLqUPR0I&;feature=youtu.be
ACADEMY OF INNER LIGHT
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