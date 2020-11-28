© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Camp Durant Classic 2016 Disc Golf Tournament
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
4 views • November 28, 2020
Sublime Flight is back with another exciting round of disc golf that will have you on the edge of your seat till the final hole. This is the lead card final round coverage of the 2016 Camp Durant Classic in Carthage North Carolina on March 6th. Lead card pros are Brian Schweberger, Terry Gallops, Ryan Kenney and Jayson Prutzman. There were many birdies, five star birdies, some amazing putts and one near Ace! This round was from the short tees where each hole is a par three. The song is Nichole by Burteus. Hear more of their music at facebook.com/burteusnc and at reverbnation.com/bruteus. Thanks to Clay Whitley who helped film from the tees. Check out SublimeFlight.com for more disc golf action and we are at facebook.com/SublimeFlight.
Donate Sublime Flight Crypto Tips below:
Bitcoin:
1N8MMTaXY3iSG7aqVMojWA8tSx2Zw3uuvz
Bitcoin Cash:
1DB9M6VR2RWpbWLDqKrBon6QvntCgS1qJm
Litecoin:
LWwhUByEBHb3cWN1qZQf9wSHyBrJicStWB
Ethereum:
0x21feb16cafc6105be2521a59e219586564d98043
Ethereum Classic:
0x47e10bfcaaec94833a2b4c5ecd147bffb2c9f077
Dash:
XdDJTXjxaDpjpizpvqGqTUgth7w2ywtMMu
EOS:
0x21feb16cafc6105be2521a59e219586564d98043
Z Cash:
t1fpDJwuWfUq2MCWxeYuKPzyWh3UridzQaq
DOGE:
DLh3vt9Xe236rJLPMUrU7y7Ma5wxPmaitt
Donate Sublime Flight Crypto Tips below:
Bitcoin:
1N8MMTaXY3iSG7aqVMojWA8tSx2Zw3uuvz
Bitcoin Cash:
1DB9M6VR2RWpbWLDqKrBon6QvntCgS1qJm
Litecoin:
LWwhUByEBHb3cWN1qZQf9wSHyBrJicStWB
Ethereum:
0x21feb16cafc6105be2521a59e219586564d98043
Ethereum Classic:
0x47e10bfcaaec94833a2b4c5ecd147bffb2c9f077
Dash:
XdDJTXjxaDpjpizpvqGqTUgth7w2ywtMMu
EOS:
0x21feb16cafc6105be2521a59e219586564d98043
Z Cash:
t1fpDJwuWfUq2MCWxeYuKPzyWh3UridzQaq
DOGE:
DLh3vt9Xe236rJLPMUrU7y7Ma5wxPmaitt
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.