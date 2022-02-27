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CNN, Why Didn't You Report Atrocities by Kyiv in Donbass the Past 8 Years?
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512 views • February 27, 2022
"I would like to ask you, a representative of the free media, a question: why, in all these past eight years, did no Western journalists regularly cover what was happening on the Ukrainian government-controlled western line of contact in Donbass? All the more so, if you are now that horrified by what is going on in Kiev. Has anyone from CNN ever been to Donbass? Have you seen schools being destroyed, or women carrying babies in their arms being killed? Have you seen carpet bombing of a children’s beach? Has anyone at all been there?" Lavrov stressed." - TKS
See the entire video:
"'Fights Without Rules' FM Lavrov VS CNN's Chance"
https://youtu.be/0QXcw9wS2IM
See the entire video:
"'Fights Without Rules' FM Lavrov VS CNN's Chance"
https://youtu.be/0QXcw9wS2IM
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