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Update 7-3-2021 Various topics
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71 views • July 04, 2021
Reveal Report Bishop Larry Gaitors:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pg0_ESAxYGA&;t=1s
Reiner Fuellmich California and German Attorney, Nuremburg 2.0
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZCW2R0cAiD0&;t=1s
Covid 19 does not exist:
https://rumble.com/vjdkqh-covid19-does-not-exist.html
Dandelion Leaf Extract blocks spike protein from ACE 2 Receptor
https://speakingaboutnews.com/dandelion-leaf-extract-blocks-spike-protein-binding-to-ace2-cell-surface/?utm_source=feedburner&;utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=Feed%3A+SpeakingAboutNews+%28SpeakingAboutNews%29
Monkey Werx Overwatch Thursday 7/1/2021
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zZ_9yhT4KB0
Oath Keepers Stewart Rhodes Federal Protection
https://www.revolver.news/2021/06/stewart-rhodes-oath-keepers-missing-link-fbi-unindicted-co-conspirator/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pg0_ESAxYGA&;t=1s
Reiner Fuellmich California and German Attorney, Nuremburg 2.0
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZCW2R0cAiD0&;t=1s
Covid 19 does not exist:
https://rumble.com/vjdkqh-covid19-does-not-exist.html
Dandelion Leaf Extract blocks spike protein from ACE 2 Receptor
https://speakingaboutnews.com/dandelion-leaf-extract-blocks-spike-protein-binding-to-ace2-cell-surface/?utm_source=feedburner&;utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=Feed%3A+SpeakingAboutNews+%28SpeakingAboutNews%29
Monkey Werx Overwatch Thursday 7/1/2021
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zZ_9yhT4KB0
Oath Keepers Stewart Rhodes Federal Protection
https://www.revolver.news/2021/06/stewart-rhodes-oath-keepers-missing-link-fbi-unindicted-co-conspirator/
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