REPOST | Jerusalem Prayer Breakfast Comes to Canada 🇨🇦 | Albert Veksler on The Significant Impact

In this powerful conversation, we sit down with Albert Veksler, founder and global director of the Jerusalem Prayer Breakfast, to discuss its remarkable origins, global impact, and the upcoming inaugural gathering in Canada’s capital (Ottawa, ON), March 24-25th.





Why does praying for the peace of Jerusalem matter? What has happened in nations around the world after leaders gathered in prayer? And what could this mean for Canada in this historic hour?





Conversation Highlights:





The Origin Story (03:15) – How the Jerusalem Prayer Breakfast began in Israel’s Knesset

From Israel to the Nations (05:54) – How the movement spread to 40 gatherings worldwide

Why Prayer Changes Nations (08:05) – Biblical foundations and real-world impact

Canada 2026 Details (12:05) – What to expect in Ottawa, March 24–25

Powerful Testimonies from Italy, Fiji & Holland (19:28)

This meaningful conversation is for anyone who cares about faith, leadership, and the spiritual direction of our nation.





