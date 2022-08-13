Backfiring On [Bidan]

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Terrorizing Political Enemies
* The clumsiest abuse of power in history.
* Raid was a 9-hour smash-and-grab.
* Warrant: raid was for espionage act violations; let agents grab anything they wanted.
* Joe helps our enemies, but DJTT is targeted.
* Garland minions leaking like crazy to WaPo.
* Trump’s manhattan project?
* Why didn’t they take the documents in June?
* Feds waited days before raiding Trump; hide behind ‘confidential’ classification.
* President has power to declassify.
* Trump might get charged with Clinton’s crime.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 12 August 2022