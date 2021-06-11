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Is China Preparing To attack US? The American Version of Mao's Cultural Revolution (Part 4)
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190 views • June 11, 2021
neverlosetruth
61.8K subscribers
Wwitch from class to race, The similarities of what took place in Mao's China
with Mao's red Guard and Black Lives Matter and critical race theory are evident. Links are below.
Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected], or
PO Box 2014, Eureka, MT 59917. Thank you
Please subscribe to my back-up channels -
neverlosetruth2 Kafka
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIle...
neverlosetruth3 KAFKA
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPPt...
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiU...
https://lbry.tv/@neverlosetruth:0
What is a cultural revolution?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GAGgX...
https://thenationalpulse.com/breaking...
Chinese Immigrant Parent at school board meeting -
https://twitter.com/TVPUAC/status/140...
https://thepostmillennial.com/oregon-...
https://thefederalist.com/2021/04/20/...
https://twitter.com/MythinformedMKE/s...
https://twitter.com/MythinformedMKE/s...
https://twitter.com/PoleyBear1350/sta...
https://thepostmillennial.com/yales-k...
Woman warning of struggle sessions in school
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YWOUj...
61.8K subscribers
Wwitch from class to race, The similarities of what took place in Mao's China
with Mao's red Guard and Black Lives Matter and critical race theory are evident. Links are below.
Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected], or
PO Box 2014, Eureka, MT 59917. Thank you
Please subscribe to my back-up channels -
neverlosetruth2 Kafka
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIle...
neverlosetruth3 KAFKA
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPPt...
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiU...
https://lbry.tv/@neverlosetruth:0
What is a cultural revolution?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GAGgX...
https://thenationalpulse.com/breaking...
Chinese Immigrant Parent at school board meeting -
https://twitter.com/TVPUAC/status/140...
https://thepostmillennial.com/oregon-...
https://thefederalist.com/2021/04/20/...
https://twitter.com/MythinformedMKE/s...
https://twitter.com/MythinformedMKE/s...
https://twitter.com/PoleyBear1350/sta...
https://thepostmillennial.com/yales-k...
Woman warning of struggle sessions in school
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YWOUj...
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