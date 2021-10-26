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WHAT IS A WEALTH WITCH
The Leah Steele Channel
The Leah Steele Channel
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23 views • October 26, 2021
So… what does it even mean when I call myself The Wealth Witch??

Well, watch this 2 minute video to find out!

For me, reclaiming the word ‘witch’ is such a powerful act… because the reason we were burned is because they were so afraid of our power.

I am here to help you remember and STEP into your divine purpose.

To live abundantly while sharing your gifts with the world.

That is what it means to be a Wealth Witch.

Check out the latest episode of my podcast “The Wealth Witch:” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MBIJTz5yenQ

** Make sure to subscribe to this channel for more videos like this!* *
*** Want to hear more from Leah? Listen to The Wealth Witch Podcast everywhere podcasts are streamed!
https://plnk.to/wealth-witch
To get more of Leah’s daily musings REAL, RAW and UNCENSORED join her FREE Telegram Channel: https://t.me/thewealthwitch
* For more information on Leah visit her website at www.theleahsteele.com *
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Twitter: https://twitter.com/theleahsteele
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theleahsteele/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/leahsteelebarnett
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/theleahsteele/
Keywords
mindsetmanifestationspiritualitymoneyconsciousnesswealthwitchpurposeeconomic freedomwealth consciousnessspiritual businessspiritual entrepreneurspiritual developmentbusiness alchemyleah steelethe wealth witchwealth mindsetpurpose workrapid transformation
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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