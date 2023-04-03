🔥 Master the Art of Shooting with CoolFire 🔥

In this episode of For The Love of Guns, John from CoolFire joins the show to talk about how to have an effective and safe dry fire routine. Believe it or not, dry fire training is helping us and hurting our shooting at the same time. Listen now to learn more.





Sponsors:

• Falco Holsters - https://bit.ly/3EVvmmJ

◦ Checkout code BANSHEE will save you 10%

• AmmoSquared – https://ammosquared.com/

• You – https://www.trb.fyi

◦ Visit the Partners and Discounts page at www.trb.fyi for all the ways to support the work I do here.





Join this channel to get access to perks:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCX4dhK-y9O2n8bYFAQAg4Zw/join





#teambanch @TheRogueBanshee @coolfiretrainer #dryfire #coolfire





*** You can support our work by ***

♦ Shop our Amazon Store: https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee

♦ Check out our MERCH Store: https://bit.ly/2SpVCj3

♦ Become a Member of #TeamBansh here: https://bit.ly/3cQQYzo

♦ TRB AFFILIATES AND DISCOUNT CODES: https://linktr.ee/theroguebanshee





Video Index:

0:00 Intro

2:14 Who are you and Ask the AI

7:15 CoolFire Interview

56:31 Outro





Join Me Today to Discuss:





• Dry fire practice





• CoolFire





• New gun owners









Resources for today’s show:





CoolFire - https://coolfiretrainer.com/





CoolFire on Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/coolfiretrainer





CoolFire on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/coolfiretrainer/





The Rogue Banshee on YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/theroguebanshee





The Rogue Banshee on Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/theroguebansheemedia/





Discount Codes - https://trb.fyi/partners-and-discounts/





TRB.FYI -https://trb.fyi/





Remember to comment and join the discussion.





Product of the Show:





I like working on my 308 ARs but finding a vice block for them that works kind of sucks. Fortunately Real Avid solved that problem for me this year with the Smart-Fit Vice Block Sleve for the AR10! Now I can use my favorite vice block for AR15 with my AR10's





Check it out at https://www.realavid.com/product/smart-fit-vise-block-sleeve-for-ar10/ and use the checkout code RARB23 to save 10%





Video of the Show:





Check out my video Easy AR accuracy upgrades // Free Float AR 15 Barrel with Bowden Tactical - https://youtu.be/CL-ckSCiawU





*** You can support our work by ***

♦ Shop our Amazon Store: https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee





♦ Check out our MERCH Store: https://bit.ly/2SpVCj3





♦ Become a Member of #TeamBansh here: https://bit.ly/3cQQYzo





♦ TRB AFFILIATES AND DISCOUNT CODES: https://linktr.ee/theroguebanshee





-------

Credits

The Rogue Banshee Original Content

Credit: Jason Schaller

[email protected]

-------

The products (videos, articles, pictures. etc.) available through The Rogue Banshee (including gear, tools, products, etc. that are featured, seen or used) are for informational and entertainment purposes only. All activities are completed in accordance with all local, state and federal regulations, as well as in a safe manner in approved locations with professional supervision.

Affiliate Disclaimer: In accordance with the rules and regulations set by the FTC, The Rogue Banshee is an affiliate marketer for several companies.