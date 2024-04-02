Jesse Watters | Obama was the Democratic Savior they miss...

Jesse Watters | The left revering Obama as a Messiah was gleefully embraced, but Republicans praying at a Trump rally is a dangerous religious cult. Buying a Bible from Trump to pray? They say that makes you an ultra-Maga Bible-thumper in a cult.
While Trump was wishing America a Happy Easter, Biden was wishing you a happy trans day of visibility! While the LGBTQ community has half the days of the year for remembrance and awareness, Christians can’t just have one day for Easter?
@JesseBWatters
