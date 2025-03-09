BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

FCG CHURCH PERSONALIZED WEEKLY PROCLAMATION: PSALM 144:1-8, Holy Sabbath Prayer, 20250308
First Century Gospel Church HQ
First Century Gospel Church HQ
27 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
3 views • 1 month ago

(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)


Oh, my Almighty Heavenly Father, YAHWEH, and EL-SHADDAI, the LORD GOD ALMIGHTY! I am bound to give thanks to You, EL-ELYON always for my brethren beloved by my LORD Jesus Christ, because You, The Creator from the beginning, chose me for Salvation through Sanctification by the Spirit and belief in the Truth in 2 Thessalonians 2:13!

Hallowed be Your Blessed Name. Thank You for granting me the Justification by Faith and Union with Your Begotten SON, my LORD, and Savior Jesus Christ.

Also, thank You for my LORD’s Substitutionary and Sacrificial Atonement Death on Calvary’s Cross, and His Resurrection for all saints.

A Song to the Lord Who Preserves and Prospers His People. A Psalm of David.

1. Blessed are You my Heavenly Father and Rock, who trains my heart for obedience, and my fingers for praise—

2. My lovingkindness and my Fortress, my High Tower, my Deliverer, my Shield, my YAHWEH, my EL-SHADDAI, and the LORD GOD ALMIGHTY, the One in whom I take Refuge, who encourages my brethren to worship.

3. My Almighty Heavenly Father, what is man or woman, that You take knowledge of them? Or the son of man, that You are mindful of him?

4. Men and women are like a breath; their days are like a passing shadow.

5. Heavenly Father, please bow down Your Heavens, O LORD, EL-SHADDAI and come down; touch the mountains, and they shall smoke.

6. Flash forth lightning to humble and remind me to worship You.

7. My YAHWEH, please, stretch out Your Hand from above; continue to rescue me and deliver me out of great waters, from the hand of the evil doers.

8. Whose mouth speaks lying words, and whose right hand is a right hand of falsehood. Amen!

Thank You my YAHWEH, and EL-SHADDAI, the LORD GOD ALMIGHTY for answering my humble prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Psalm 144:1-8 personalized NKJV).


Keywords
knowledgerockyahwehwomenbreathheartfingerpraiseworshipson of mantrainshadowobedienceblessedrefugeencourageshieldbrethrenheavenly fatherlovingdeliverfortressmindfulhigh towerel-shaddai
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy