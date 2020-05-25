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REMINDER: U.S. Constitution ~ Bill of Rights Officially NULL and VOID... Lawless!
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50 views • May 25, 2020
Resist the devil and he will flee from you! I pray you see the deception and place your full faith and trust in Jesus Christ. Man cannot fix the wickedness of man. Only the blood of the Lamb of God. His grace and peace be with you all.
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