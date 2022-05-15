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5/13/2022 Miles Guo: We cannot expect all governments to admit the COVID vaccine disaster anytime soon as they are concerned about being asked to compensate the vaccine injuries. In addition, after admitting the truth of the vaccine disaster, those countries will most likely encounter serious economic, political and even military issues