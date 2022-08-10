WEEKLY DOSE OF AVIATION: 01MAY22 - Plane Lands on Busy Highway

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CHECK PEDRO DELACABRA PLAYLISTS FOR MORE WEEKLY DOSE OF AVIATION
https://youtu.be/ZBcNSrb2N74
This is Weekly Dose Of Aviation #173
Links to sources:
Plane Lands On Busy Highway - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0woxr...
Rocket Launch - https://twitter.com/KillianPhoto/stat...
Flock Of Birds - https://youtu.be/ASi5k4bG2AY
Low Pass - https://youtu.be/SD0d80vDe4E
Spinning Around - https://youtu.be/GEavPCwUA3w
Helicopter Out Of Control - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cX_J8...
Downwash - https://twitter.com/greg_boon_/status...
Apache Helicopter - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nPnNa...
Refueling - https://mobile.twitter.com/DJ__GHOSTZ...
Go-around - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MzAjm...
This is of course inspired by @Daily Dose Of Internet