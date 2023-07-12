Tom Renz | **Best of Replay** Central Bank Digital Currency Is the Truth Behind the Banking Collapse

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Banks are required by law to know how much risk they are accepting, but their goal is always to find ways to maximize their profits while staying within their compliance guidelines. Silicon Valley Bank didn’t just wake up and spontaneously melt down; their investors, Black Rock, and Vanguard, as well as their executives, knew this was happening for a long time. This has all been planned, and now we have the two largest crypto banks also collapsing/being shut down. What we are witnessing is a war not only on American currency but crypto as well. They must collapse it all in order to promote Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC). #CBDC #Economy #Inflation #BankingCollapse #DigitalCurrency #TheTomRenzShow #RenzRants #BestOf #Truth #GodWins
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