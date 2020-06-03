The David Knight Show (3June20 Full Show)

The David Knight Show Mon-Fri 8:00am-11:00am CSTBe sure to catch the full show as well as other exclusive content at banned.video/channel/the-david-knight-showTopics by Timecode:— 00:02:40 Antifa defaces WW2 monument to those who defeated fascist Nazis because “fascist”, and defaces monuments to Lincoln & Black Civil War soldiers because “racist”— 00:04:31 Day 79 of America Held Hostage - Data from states that have Re-Opened exposes the fraud and failure of lockdown as Italians take to the streets in anger of the scam— 00:13:54 2020 NYC is looking like 1988 ESCAPE FROM NY as Cuomo & DeBlasio point fingers at each other for their failures with COVID lockdown & riots running free— 00:32:11 FLASHBACK 2016: Pentagon predicted the chaos & urban lockdown they want in place by 2030— 00:56:05 Racism? Here’s the other “reasons” people have been killed by police recently— 00:58:18 CIA relishes the disorder happening in USA; they done it all elsewhere as well— 01:06:43 Tucker Carlson — David Knight agrees with ONE IMPORTANT DIFFERENCE— 01:37:54 Where the fears of the left & the fears of the right converge — contact tracing— 01:40:00 Nancy Pelosi reads the Bible - from the book of Byrds “Turn, Turn, Turn”— 01:48:20 Larry Pinkney joins on how we stop the manipulated racial division. BlackactivistWG.org, @Reality_1Take advantage of the power of our Pregnenolone formulas with the Ultimate Pregnenolone Pack today!