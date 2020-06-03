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The David Knight Show (3June20 Full Show)
The David Knight Show
The David Knight ShowCheckmark Icon
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28 views • June 03, 2020
The David Knight Show Mon-Fri 8:00am-11:00am CST

Be sure to catch the full show as well as other exclusive content at banned.video/channel/the-david-knight-show

Topics by Timecode:

— 00:02:40 Antifa defaces WW2 monument to those who defeated fascist Nazis because “fascist”, and defaces monuments to Lincoln & Black Civil War soldiers because “racist”

— 00:04:31 Day 79 of America Held Hostage - Data from states that have Re-Opened exposes the fraud and failure of lockdown as Italians take to the streets in anger of the scam

— 00:13:54 2020 NYC is looking like 1988 ESCAPE FROM NY as Cuomo & DeBlasio point fingers at each other for their failures with COVID lockdown & riots running free

— 00:32:11 FLASHBACK 2016: Pentagon predicted the chaos & urban lockdown they want in place by 2030

— 00:56:05 Racism? Here’s the other “reasons” people have been killed by police recently

— 00:58:18 CIA relishes the disorder happening in USA; they done it all elsewhere as well

— 01:06:43 Tucker Carlson — David Knight agrees with ONE IMPORTANT DIFFERENCE

— 01:37:54 Where the fears of the left & the fears of the right converge — contact tracing

— 01:40:00 Nancy Pelosi reads the Bible - from the book of Byrds “Turn, Turn, Turn”

— 01:48:20 Larry Pinkney joins on how we stop the manipulated racial division. BlackactivistWG.org, @Reality_1

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Keywords
trumpalex jonesinfowarspoliticsradiodavid knightgovernmentcapitalismprotestslibertarianriotscoronavirus
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy