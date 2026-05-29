I'M THE NICEST CULT MEMBER YOU'VE EVER MET! - Here's the Deal

You have the "Right to Travel" in the United States, it has been ruled on numerous times by the Supreme Court. There's Case Law which proves it!





Matter of fact... Here is a link to just some of that case law!

U.S. SUPREME COURT AND OTHER HIGH COURT CITATIONS PROVING THAT NO LICENSE IS NECESSARY FOR NORMAL USE OF AN AUTOMOBILE ON COMMON WAYS

https://wearechange.org/u-s-supreme-court-says-no-license-necessary-to-drive-automobile-on-public-highwaysstreets/





But then you have "The Thin Blue Line #Cult" who really don't care about the law or the Constitution they swore an Oath to "Protect & Defend"





They only care about their paychecks!

And their paychecks depend upon their ability to keep you enslaved under "Corporate Traffic Law" which is "Maritime Admiralty Law"





For the retards in the room.... COMMON LAW & the Constitution ARE

the "LAW OF THE LAND" and maritime admiralty law is beneath it!





There is no law above the COMMON LAW and the CONSTITUTION!

It's time to retire the entirety of "Law Enforcement" across America





These are Criminals and modern day Road Pirates

Fully deserving of capital punishment





original video:

He says "I'm the NICEST Cop You've Ever Met" Then does THIS!?

https://youtu.be/RVAEpkLU4Zs